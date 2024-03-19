WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks host St. Baldrick's event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Before the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club (FC)'s home opener Saturday, fans were getting bald for a cause.

The Switchbacks and Faded Image Barbershop hosted a St. Baldrick's event to raise money to find cures for childhood cancers. The event Saturday raised at least $4,000.

News5's Photojournalist Carl Winder was there to find out why this cause is so important to those who had their head shaved.

____

