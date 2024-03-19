Watch Now
WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks host St. Baldrick's event

Before the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club (FC)'s home opener Saturday, fans were getting bald for a cause.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 21:36:14-04

The Switchbacks and Faded Image Barbershop hosted a St. Baldrick's event to raise money to find cures for childhood cancers. The event Saturday raised at least $4,000.

News5's Photojournalist Carl Winder was there to find out why this cause is so important to those who had their head shaved.
____

