WATCH: Colorado High School Unified Bowling Championship

LONE TREE — Several of the state's best bowlers hit the lanes Friday at the annual state high school Unified Bowling Championship.

It's an event where students with special needs team up with non-special needs students. Six high schools represented southern Colorado on Friday.

Congratulations to Doherty High School for winning state runner-up and Pueblo Centennial High School for taking fifth place! Northridge High School in Greeley won the state championship.

