WATCH: Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham speaks ahead of AFC Championship Game

The Denver Broncos are one win away from the Super Bowl! Only the New England Patriots stand in their way.
DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Denver Broncos are one win away from the Super Bowl! Only the New England Patriots stand in their way.

After Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in last week's win against Buffalo, the Broncos turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

