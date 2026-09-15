Walker runs all over Denver, Mahomes looks healthy as Chiefs beat up Broncos 31-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenneth Walker III ran for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut, stealing some of the spotlight from Patrick Mahomes and his surgically repaired left knee, and Kansas City exacted some revenge on the Denver Broncos for stealing their AFC West crown with a 31-10 victory Monday night.

Mahomes didn't appear to be affected by the knee, or the brace he wore on it, throwing for 184 yards and two scores while running for another to help the Chiefs snap a three-game skid against the rival that ended their nine-year run as division champs.

Walker carried 23 times to finish with the most yards rushing by a Chiefs player since Jamaal Charles ran for 226 against the Colts in 2012, the year before Andy Reid became their coach. The ex-Seahawks star also had three catches for 18 yards.

Colin E. Braley/AP Photo/Colin E. Braley Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown run with teammates wide receiver Rashee Rice (4), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) and guard Trey Smith (65) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The Broncos, meanwhile, were abysmal on offense in their first game with coordinator Davis Webb calling the plays.

Bo Nix threw for 131 yards with an interception and a lost fumble, and the Broncos finished with 176 yards of offense, all despite the offseason splash they made by trading a package of draft picks to Miami for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle had one catch for 2 yards. Evan Engram led the Broncos with four catches for 43 yards and their lone TD.

The big question, even after Mahomes participated in the entire offseason program and every practice of training camp, was how his surgically repaired left knee would hold up nine months to the day since he was hurt in a game against the Chargers.

He erased any doubts when he capped the Chiefs' opening drive with a 15-yard touchdown run.

It was Walker who did most of the running, though. The Super Bowl MVP for Seattle, who signed a three-year, $43.05 million deal in free agency, had 14 carries for 89 yards in the first half alone, along with a couple of catches out of the backfield.

The Broncos tied the game on Nix's 19-yard touchdown pass to Engram, but Walker carried the load as the Chiefs pieced together a 10-play, 80-yard drive late in the half. It ended when Mahomes found Rashee Rice, fresh off a knee injury of his own, and he caromed off a couple of Broncos defenders and into the end zone to make it 14-7 at the break.

Then it was Walker's turn to bounce off a defender, turning a fourth-and-1 carry into a 60-yard TD run to start the third quarter.

The teams traded field goals later in the quarter thanks to big plays by each side: Brandon Jones intercepted Mahomes deep in Chiefs territory, setting up Wil Lutz's chip shot, and then Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for 59 yards to set up Harrison Butker's field goal.

Nix's fumble on the ensuing possession allowed the Chiefs to put the game away.

Mahomes hit rookie running back Emmett Johnson on third down for a 26-yard gain, setting up first-and-goal at the Denver 2. And in the kind of creative — dare say, fun? — play that was reminiscent of the Chiefs' banner years, Mahomes lined up in a three-point stance alongside backup QB Justin Fields, took the snap and shoveled the ball to Walker, who scooted untouched for the score.

Arrowhead over Emmys

Taylor Swift chose Arrowhead Stadium over the Emmy Awards to cheer on Kelce. The pop star married the Chiefs tight end on July 3. Swift, who watched alongside Tom Cruise, had been nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for “The Eras Tour: The Final Show,” but the category winner — “The Muppet Show” — had been announced earlier this month.

Injuries

Broncos: WR Marvin Mims left briefly with a hip injury but returned.

Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane landed on his right shoulder after an interception on the third play of the game. The No. 6 pick in the NFL draft was helped to the locker room and did not return. ... LB Cooper McDonald (knee) left in the first half and did not return.

Up next

Denver plays its home opener against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kansas City hosts Indianapolis on Sunday night.

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