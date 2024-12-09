Vista Ridge senior Brooklyn Kaiser hits 1,000-point milestone

COLORADO SPRINGS — Brooklyn Kaiser opened her senior basketball season by etching her name in the history books.

In the Wolves' season-opening win, Brooklyn scored her 1,000th career point.

Brooklyn needed to score eight points to hit the milestone but they did not come easy. She struggled to put the ball in the basket during the first three quarters as she entered the fourth with only four points.

Brooklyn was sent to the foul line where she added two more points and was only one bucket away from hitting the mark.

A few possessions later she chased down a loose ball and power dribbled through the lane before putting it off the glass and through the hoop for that celebratory moment.

She was rushed by her teammates with love and excitement and received a loud cheer from the student section that lifted signs in support of her big moment. The game was far from over though as it was still a single-digit difference on the scoreboard.

Brooklyn came alive after the pressure was lifted off her shoulders.

She hit back-to-back three-pointers on her way to finish with a team-high 17 points which led the Wolves to a 54-48 win.

