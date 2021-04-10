Vibes announces partnership with the Acereros de Monclova

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced that they have entered an agreement with Acereros de Monclova of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol to host some minor league players from the Acereros this season in the Pioneer League.

The Acereros will play their 2021 season in Colorado Springs and take on the identity of the Vibes.

“We are beyond excited to begin a historic and what we all hope to be a very long affiliation and relationship with the Acereros de Monclova," said Chris Jones, the president of the Rocky Mountain Vibes. "Big thanks to Jose Melendez with the Acereros, the Elmore Sports Group and the great Colorado Springs community. !Nos vemos en el estadio de béisbol esta primavera!”

The Acereros de Monclova, or the Monclova Steelers debuted in the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol in 1974 and are now owned by Gerardo Benavides Pape.

“We as a club always have the vision of growth and of supporting [our players] in their development, with the break of last season and the current one in our development leagues, we were fortunate to find the opportunity to play them in this renowned league partnered with Major League Baseball,” added Jose Melendez, the general manager of Acereros de Monclova

The Acereros de Monclova, or the Monclova Steelers debuted in the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol in 1974 and are now owned by Gerardo Benavides Pape. The club is coming off of their first league championship in 2019 where they went 75-45 and won their division. The Acereros’ current roster features former Major League players like Bartolo Colon, Erick Aybar, Chris Carter, Al Albuquerque, and Brian Matusz. The team has also formerly featured numerous Sky Sox players including Willy Taveras, Franklin Morales, Eric Young Jr., and Jordan Pacheco.

Earlier this year, the Vibes announced that the team will be a part of a new Major League Baseball Partnership League. The Vibes will join seven other teams in the Pioneer League.