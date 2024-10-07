USA Boxing preparing for 2024 World Boxing U19 Championships in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The 2024 World Boxing U19 Championships are just weeks away in Pueblo! World Boxing says they're thrilled to shine a bright light on the next generation of Olympic-style boxing.

The competition starts Saturday, October 26 and ends with finals competition on Saturday, November 2 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

The U19 World Championships will showcase the best of boxing's 17 and 18 year olds around the world. Many of the boxers will eventually compete at the Olympics.

More than 20 countries will be represented at this event.

In the last decade, there have been four U19 World Championships. Team USA says they've had 16 medalists in that time, four of which have represented Team USA at the Olympic Games. Below is a list of those boxers and the Olympics they competed in:



Shakur Stevenson - Rio de Janiero 2016 Olympic Games - silver medal

Richard Torrez Jr. - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - silver medal

“Tiger” Johnson - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Jajaira Gonzalez - Paris 2024 Olympic Games

"Winning Worlds definitely gave me more confidence in boxing and made me work harder," said Gonzalez. "I treat every fight the same because of my Worlds experience. I don't get nervous and USA Boxing I feel like that not only helped me get to the Olympics but also fighting all those different countries and their styles at Worlds helped my experience and prepared me for the Olympic Games."

The most recent U19 World Championship was hosted in Poland in 2021. Team USA won four medals that year.

