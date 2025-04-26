USA blind soccer team hosts first international series in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Team USA blind soccer is hosting Romania in a four-game series this weekend in Colorado Springs as they continue preparing for the Americas “B” Tournament in Costa Rica happening in December.

The Romanian team, ranked 20th in the International Blind Sports Federation, faced off against Team USA, currently ranked 37th in the world.

"They held their own out there today,” said Molly Quinn, CEO of the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes. “They're really coming together as a team. It's so important for this young squad in order to get this experience.”

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes launched the blind soccer program in 2018 with a 10-year plan to develop and grow the sport from the ground up.

As the host for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the USA blind will receive an automatic bid and make their debut at the games.

Leading up to those games, USA blind soccer is looking to host more matches in the Olympic City.

"We're in the process of working with a few other partners in order to have a more permanent location for a blind soccer pitch, along with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. So that our athletes can train more often and host more international matches, and also tournaments, because we need to get to that next level in order to continue our ranking," said Molly.

Fans can support Team USA during Sunday's matches at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the National Strength and Conditioning Association field in Colorado Springs.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.