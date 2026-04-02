Tyler Freeman drives in winning run in 10th as Rockies beat Blue Jays 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch hitter Tyler Freeman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday.

Troy Johnston had two hits, including a game-tying single in the eighth, as the Rockies won their first series of the season.

Colorado is 3-12 all-time in Toronto.

Freeman led off the 10th with a single up the middle off left-hander Brendon Little (0-1), scoring automatic runner Brenton Doyle.

Brennan Bernardino (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Jimmy Herget finished for his first save, retiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the final out and stranding the tying run at third.

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman was perfect through four innings before Ezequiel Tovar ended an 11-pitch at bat with a leadoff single in the fifth.

TJ Rumfield reached on a fielder’s choice but Gausman struck out Jordan Beck and Brett Sullivan before Rumfield was forced out at second.

Gausman allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six shutout innings. He’s the only pitcher since 1900 to strike out 10 or more and walk none in his first two starts of a season.

Colorado’s Kyle Freeland allowed one run and five hits in five innings. The left-hander walked one and struck out six.

Toronto’s Davis Schneider drove in the opening run of the game with an RBI single in the third.

After putting a runner in scoring position in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, Colorado tied it on Johnston’s RBI single off Tommy Nance in the eighth.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 6.23) is expected to start at Philadelphia on Friday against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (0-0, 5.40).

Blue Jays: Toronto’s scheduled game at the White Sox on Thursday has been postponed to Friday because of inclement weather. Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.69) is expected to face Chicago RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 6.75).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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