"Toughest preseason ever" puts Rapids in position to surprise MLS in 2026

Rapids midfielder Paxten Aaronson's been everywhere, man.

He's played professional soccer in Germany, the Netherlands, Philadelphia, and now right here in Commerce City. He's experienced all the world has to offer as it relates training.

Or, at least, he thought he'd experienced everything.

“I think I speak for everybody [when I say] it was the toughest preseason anyone has ever experienced in their lives," says Aaronson. "I’ve been everywhere. [Soccer players] always say a German preseason is the hardest preseason, but a Matt Wells preseason is harder.”

Matt Wells is decidedly not German, but the Londoner is running his first camp as the Colorado Rapids head coach with fervor and discipline.

“I’ve pushed them to the limit and maybe beyond in some cases," says Wells. "Every time I do that, and every time I try to up the ante, they respond. I love working with this group.”

The Rapids run a lot - perhaps more than this franchise has ever ran during preseason. That's saying something, considering the average soccer player runs between six and eight miles per match.

Wells' commitment to extra effort is already paying dividends.

“Some of the lads are saying this is the fittest they’ve felt in their careers so far," says Rapids defender Rob Holding. "It’s definitely one of the fittest I’ve felt in my career. [Wells] is intense. He wants to dominate."

“He’s super intense," says Aaronson. "But it gets the best out of each and every individual because you know the demands you need to meet. If you don’t [meet them] then you’re going to get called out or something’s going to happen about it.”

“He always demands the most out of me which, as a player, I’ve always found that’s what I need the most," says Aaronson.

In just three-and-a-half weeks Wells found a way to push all the right buttons; now, these Rapids believe their work "on the line" will translate to match day.

“The fans might be a bit see it to believe it," says Holding. "I can guarantee if [fans] come down [February 28th] when we play Portland at home and they see the style of football we play, they’ll definitely want to come back and watch it. Don’t doubt that.”