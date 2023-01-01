This is not the sports anchor you’re looking for.

Well, I mean, technically it might be.

My name is Nick Rothschild and I’m the corny, Star-Wars-joke-telling weekend sports anchor here at Denver7.

First and foremost, I’m a Colorado kid.

I grew up in Louisville and went to high school at Monarch. After graduation, I made the long journey down the Buffalo Highway to the journalism school at the University of Colorado. In fact, I was among the last group of students to graduate from that iteration of the J-School.

During my time at CU I also spent a summer in Washington D.C. as a part of a journalism program, and I hopped the pond for my final semester and studied abroad at City University in London.

In early 2013, I packed up and headed west – to Grand Junction. There I began my television career at KKCO/KJCT. During two-and-a-half-years on the Western Slope, I worked several jobs: sports anchor, news anchor, weather forecaster, assignment editor, assistant news director, website editor, and Colorado Mountain Wine Fest emcee. OK, that last one was pretty cool.

Fortune would dictate my budding television career need not take me from my beloved home state – in 2015 a full-time sports anchor position opened up at KRDO NewsChannel 13 in Colorado Springs. Three-and-a-half years in southern Colorado meant covering a little bit of everything: from high school sports championships to the race to the clouds – the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It also gave me a chance to explore a new section of the state – and find my favorite spot in all of Colorado: Buena Vista and the Collegiate Peaks.

Completing the Colorado TV Kessel Run (Grand Junction – Colorado Springs – Denver) and joining the team at Denver7 in April of 2019 was a dream come true. It’s the station my family grew up watching and remains on in my Mom’s living room literally every evening to this day.

As it relates to work, I live my professional life based on three tenets: have fun, laugh a lot, and tell good stories.

Feel free to reach out on Twitter or Instagram (@nick_rothschild for both) if you’d like to get to know me better.

Email me at Nick.Rothschild@Denver7.com