Three Coronado High School distance runners lead the state for the 1600m race

COLORADO SPRINGS — Not one, not two, but three Coronado athletes sit atop the state’s leaderboard for the one-mile race.

Xzavier Campos (4:12.32), Oliver Horton (4:15.05), and Boston Potts (4:16.53) finished first, second, and third at the 85th Chandler Rotary Invitational to claim the top three spots in the state.

“I’ve been training with these guys for years, even before we got into high school. We’ve all been really good friends, not just in running but just in life together,” said Xzavier. “Just being able for our team to have the top three is just an amazing thing because we all push each other in the workouts and work together. It’s very cool.”

Being able to run side-by-side at practice with some of the best runners in the state is how they feel they continue to get better as the season goes along.

“I think we all elevate each other so much, and I think trusting in our coach's plan has always worked for us. I think now we’re just reaping the benefits of trusting in our training more than anything,” said Oliver.

Senior and University of Portland commit Boston Potts has been unable to capture a state title in the one mile race so far in his career but he has his eyes set on making that happen before going off to college.

“One of my big goals just for high school is to get that state title and I think continuing improving and strengthening my mental and physical game can really get me there,” said Boston.

The road has been all but easy for the junior Xzavier Campos. Just a few short months ago, he underwent surgery for a broken foot.

“Definitely, when I first was coming back I was nervous and cared that I would take a long time to get back. I just told myself that I need to focus and keep working no matter what and I’m definitely super happy with it. With the first race off the season already being where I’m at, and I can already tell I’m just going to keep getting better and I’m really happy with it.”

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.