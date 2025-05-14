The Broadmoor is preparing to host the 45th U.S. Senior Open Championship this June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 45th U.S. Senior Open is just a little over a month away, and it's happening right in the backyard of Colorado Springs.

The championship tournament will be at the Broadmoor from June 26 to the 29.

With Downtown Colorado Springs or the Broadmoor hotel in the background of almost every shot, the east course at the Broadmoor is ready for 156 golfers to take a swing at the title. The golf course was built back in 1918 and now 107 years later, it's ready to host another U.S. Open.

“It can still stand up to a U.S. Open,” said Russ Miller, the Director of Golf.

Miller said it is a tournament more than three years in the making.

“When you start some from scratch, basically, and put it all together, it takes a long time, and it takes a lot of people,” said Miller.

This is the ninth USGA Championship and third Senior Open to be held at the Broadmoor. The putting greens at the Broadmoor are firm and fast, a little goes a long way.

“In an open course, it's so hard. You have to concentrate every shot and you're thinking two shots ahead, or if you hit it in the wrong position, you're going to have a problem,” said Miller.

Miller said the key to success on this course is staying out of trouble.

“You have to drive in the fairway number one, then you have to hit it on the proper part of the green. Our greens are known as the hardest set of greens in the world. Mr. Nicholas told us that one day, so I take it as a compliment. I don't have to play in the open and deal with it every day, but without a doubt, they are,” said Miller.

Two time U.S. Senior Open Champion and Five Time USGA Champion, Hale Irwin, agrees.

“Avoid those places where trouble with a capital T is waiting for you,” said Irwin.

He said the elevation and being at the base of Cheyenne Mountain has a great influence over how you have to play this golf course.

“What we think is flat is really not. They're on a slope. So, you have to determine where that slope is, how the valleys, the little peaks and valleys, as you have here, how they affect the golf course,” said Irwin.

Irwin said he is eager to see this year's athletes approach.

Hosting the open here in Colorado Springs will be a big economic driver for the city.

“If you look at the data, it's a $24 million economic impact for seven days,” said Miller.

He said the tournament creates nearly 800 full time jobs. Those watching and working will also pump money into hundreds of rental cars, tickets in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport, hotel stays and restaurant eating.

“Just to be able to give back and showcase our city on TV and with...1700 volunteers from 45 states,” said Miller.

Crews are currently working to put up some stands for spectators. Miller said they're expecting 130,000 spectators to come during the open.

“You hear cheering on one hole and cheering on another hole and smelling hot dogs and hamburgers. It's a great family environment. Once again, if you play or don't play..." said Miller.

Tickets are still available. Kids 17 and younger can actually come to the US Senior Open for free, as long as they're accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

