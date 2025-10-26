TCA flag football wins 4A state championship 34-0 over Mountain View

LAKEWOOD, Colo (KOAA) — The Titans refused to leave Trailblazer Stadium with another runner-up trophy like they did last year. After falling to Mountain View 26-0 in the 2024 state championship, The Classical Academy flipped the script this year and beat Mountain View 34-0.

TCA finishes the season with a 16-3 overall record, dominating most of their opponents as they scored 602 points over the course of their 19 games, while allowing only 191. Their dominance was on full display in the title game.

Junior quarterback Kelsey Peterson had 4 total touchdowns in the game (3 passing, one rushing). On the opening drive, she hit Reagan Harter in the end zone for the first and only score of the first quarter.

In the second, Mountain View was backed up against their own end zone and tried to gain some yards through the air, but TCA’s Brooklyn Blair jumped in front of the pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Brooklyn finished the game with 3 interceptions, an extra point conversion, and a punt return that set up the Titans' next score.

Starting the drive at the doorstep of the end zone, Peterson scrambled and eventually found Ryann Ferguson open in the end zone. A dominant first half sent the Titans to the locker room with a 21-0 lead.

TCA added one more score in the third, as Peterson and Ferguson connected once more. Ferguson finished the game with two receiving touchdowns.

In the fourth, Peterson added the cherry on top with her fourth touchdown of the game, this time scoring on the ground and solidifying their 34-0 win.

“It gave us the sense of satisfaction and we got the win that we’ve been wanting all season for the last year,” said Peterson.

TCA started this season with a game at the same stadium where they played both last year's and this year’s championship games. At that time, they reflected on the loss from last season and decided they would not have that feeling again to end this season.

“I’m just so, so excited. I’m so happy that our team finally made it here. We were back here last time, but I’m just excited that we could pull through with the win for our seniors,” said Ferguson.

“It feels awesome. I think our goal coming out here was to play as one and to make sure we could do the best we could do, and I really think we did that this year,” Blair added.

