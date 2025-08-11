Talk of the Town: Broncos win preseason opener, but did they win your heart?

DENVER, Colo. — The scoreboard said Denver dominated San Francisco in their first preseason game of the season, but the Denver7 Sports team doesn’t feel like 30-9 accurately represents the way the first team units performed.

“Nothing really to worry about for me, no alarm bells going off,” Scripps News Denver Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “But I expected to see Bo Nix move the ball down the field, maybe score a touchdown, and that would make you feel like the first team offense was good. That’s not what happened.”

“I felt Bo Nix didn’t really translate the confidence he was playing with at the end of the season last year to this preseason game,” Scripps News Denver Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “There were a few throws that just felt like he was lacking confidence or conviction.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in Santa Clara, as Scripps News Denver Sports Reporter Bradey King pointed out.

“Trent Sherfield Sr. looked great, RJ Harvey got some reps,” King said. “I think there were some positives to pull from this and it’s all about development right now, the score doesn’t matter.”

As always, we love to hear Your Voice at Scripps News Denver Sports. This week, Ryan Wright weighed in with a question about the Rockies:

“I would like to know — Has Warren Schaeffer earned the managerial role next year for the Rockies,” Wright said. “If not, who would you like to see?”

The short answer to that question is simple — "No."

