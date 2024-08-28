Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Memphis 901 FC

memphis 901 2560x1440.png
KOAA
memphis 901 2560x1440.png
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Memphis 901 at Weidner Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. or use these instructions on how to watch.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Memphis 901 FC

___



Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers

If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high.

Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community