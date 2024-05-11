WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Hartford Athletic

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps and website for Southern Coloradoans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks compete in a match against Hartford Athletic at 5 p.m. below or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks compete against Hartford Athletic

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.