WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Charleston Battery

KOAA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Charleston Battery on Saturday at 6 p.m. or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Charleston Battery

