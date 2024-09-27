USA Blind Soccer team visits Colorado Springs Switchbacks

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are nearing the end of the regular season and gearing up for the playoffs. This week as they were preparing, they got a surprise visit from a few members of the USA Blind Soccer team.

At the end of practice, the Switchbacks players were able to learn the stories of these men and learn how the game is played through their perspective. They placed blindfolds over their eyes to take away their vision and used the official blind soccer sound ball.

The Switchbacks quickly found out that their everyday profession is much harder without their eyes.

“I mean it's completely different. It goes against everything we are taught how to do in terms of scanning and knowing what's around you at every point of the field,” said midfielder Aidan Rocha. “It's all completely different to them. We had to rely on each other a little bit more on communication and listening to our teammates."

They not only improved their communication on the pitch, but they also found a new appreciation for the sport.

“We got a little glimpse of their lives and what they deal with every day,” said goal keeper Joe Rice. “I think everyone on the team just took a step back and really realized and appreciated what we have and the level that we do it."

The Switchbacks have two home matches remaining and five total matches before the regular season concludes. They take on Loudoun United FC at Weidner Field on Saturday at 6 p.m.

