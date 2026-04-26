Switchbacks win against Phoenix Rising while on the road for USL Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks defeated Phoenix Rising on Saturday, with a 1-0 win for the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The team scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute when Adrien Perez delivered a shot into the heart of the box, which was redirected by Talen Maples to Isaiah Foster, who was able to make it past the goal line.

Despite the goal, Switchbacks also registered seven shots in the first half, maintained passing accuracy, and successfully intercepted Phoenix three times.

Phoenix Rising was unable to score for the remainder of the game.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.