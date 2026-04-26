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Switchbacks win against Phoenix Rising while on the road for USL Cup

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Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks defeated Phoenix Rising on Saturday, with a 1-0 win for the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The team scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute when Adrien Perez delivered a shot into the heart of the box, which was redirected by Talen Maples to Isaiah Foster, who was able to make it past the goal line.

Despite the goal, Switchbacks also registered seven shots in the first half, maintained passing accuracy, and successfully intercepted Phoenix three times.

Phoenix Rising was unable to score for the remainder of the game.
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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER