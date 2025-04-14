Switchbacks suffer second loss of the season against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — This past weekend, Switchbacks FC traveled to California to play against Monterrey Bay FC at the Cardinale Stadium.

In a "tough battle" between the teams, the Switchbacks fell behind, losing the game 2-1.

The first goal of the match was scored by Monterrey Bay around the 35-minute mark by Adrian Rebollarc.

Switchbacks FC responded a few minutes later by equaling the score when forward Justin Dhillon tapping the ball right past the goal line.

Monterrey Bay FC solidified their win when Anton Sojberg passed the ball to teammate Mayele Malango, who scored the final goal.

Switchbacks FC are scheduled for a busy upcoming week, playing One Knoxville SC at Weidner Field on Wednesday, April 16. The game begins at 6 p.m., and the theme is Open Cup.

On Saturday, April 19, the Switchbacks are playing El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

The team is scheduled to showcase the new 2025 team jerseys.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

___





