Switchbacks secure a scoreless draw in Sin City against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOAA) — In an away game in Sin City, the Switchbacks took on Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night, resulting in a scoreless draw.

The Switchbacks are currently sitting in the 11th spot of the USL Western Conference, and Las Vegas Lights FC are in sixth.

Both teams were in it to win, but Switchbacks' goalkeeper Christian Herrera maintained a strong defense and kept the Lights from scoring. The game ended 0-0.

On Saturday, May 17, the Switchbacks will be home at Weidner Field to play against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The upcoming game is also Armed Forces Night and Military Resource Fair, meaning there are "exclusive military discounts" for veterans and active-duty military members who attend the game.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m., and kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

