Switchbacks lose while on the road against Las Vegas Lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Coming off a major win last weekend, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks couldn't keep up the momentum against Las Vegas Lights on Saturday, losing 2-0.

In the first half, Switchbacks attempted eight shots, with Yosuke Hanaya attempting three of those shots in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Despite constant pressure from the Colorado team, Vegas scored their first goal in the 46th minute, when one of their players made it into the box just before halftime.

The second goal was scored in the 59th minute off a rebound.

Switchbacks were unable to even the score, ending the game with a 2-0 loss.

On Saturday, May 30, Switchbacks head further west to go up against Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff for that game is at 6:00 p.m.

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