Switchbacks FC win against One Knoxville SC in a much-needed boost before Saturday's game

The Switchbacks' game at Weidner Field on Wednesday had high stakes for the team, with it being another round in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

After three weeks of being away from home, winning a game at Weidner Field proved to be just what they needed to get back up from last week's loss against Monterrey Bay FC Union.

The game was nothing short of exciting when One Knoxville SC scored the first goal only minutes into the game.

With no additional goals made in the first half, tensions were high going into the second half, with Switchbacks FC down a goal.

Switchbacks FC midfielder Marco Micaletto delivered the ball, which deflected off of a One Knoxville SC defender and fell to Switchbacks midfielder Stevie Echevarria, who shot the ball into the net.

Later in the game, the Switchbacks successfully connected with each other and scored another goal, giving them a 2-1 lead.

One Knoxville SC responded with a solid play of their own, scoring another goal, sending the game to extra time.

The Switchbacks were able to score the final goal of the game, giving them a 3-2 victory.

This upcoming Saturday, April 19, the Switchbacks are playing El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

El Paso Locomotive was the first team the Switchbacks played against this season, with the match ending in a draw.

The team is scheduled to showcase their new 2025 team jerseys.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

