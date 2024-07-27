Switchbacks FC tie Las Vegas Lights 1-1 at Weidner Field on KOAA night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tied the Las Vegas Lights 1-1 on KOAA night at Weidner Field Friday.

In front of a sellout crowd, the Switchbacks had seven shots on target and 141 accurate passes in the first half. Switchbacks forward Jonas Fjeldberg created three chances in the match.

Las Vegas began the scoring in the 26th minute when Shawn Smart crept into the box and scored. The Switchbacks responded four minutes later when Zach Zandi found Fjeldberg who tied the game.

The Switchbacks held 52.1% possession in the second half. Two goals from Switchbacks forward Ronaldo Damus were called back for offside, ending the match in a 1-1 tie.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC welcome Pheonix Rising to town on Saturday, August 3. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

