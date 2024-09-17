Switchbacks FC shutout Charleston Battery Saturday, move up in USL rankings

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC shutout the Charleston Battery 2-0 on Saturday at Weidner Field.

With the win, Switchbacks FC earned three points, giving them 44 total points on the season and moving them into third place of the United Soccer League (USL) Western Championship standings.

In the first half, Switchbacks FC had two shots on goal, won five of six tackles and had 86% pass accuracy.

Switchbacks FC scored 14 minutes into the match when midfielder Yosuke Hanya's shot was saved and fell to forward Justin Dhillon, who buried the ball in the back of the net.

In the second half, Switchbacks FC's goalie Christian Herrera made a save in the 59 minute as he dove and saved a shot heading to the bottom left of the goal.

In the 72 minute, Charleston Battery gave up a handball, giving Switchbacks FC a penalty kick. Forward Ronaldo Damus converted the kick, giving Switchbacks FC their two goal advantage.

Damus leads Switchbacks FC with 12 goals this season.

“Yeah, obviously delighted about the result, there’s no doubt about that," said Switchbacks FC Head Coach James Chambers. "I think it’s been looking at it quickly at a glimpse. I think it’s a completely different performance than the last couple of weeks. We didn’t have the ball as much as we would like but I felt we were defensively solid."

Switchbacks FC is back in action Saturday on the road against El Paso Locomotive FC at 7 p.m. They return home on Saturday, Septmber 28 for a matchup with Loudoun United FC.

