Switchbacks FC parts ways with Head Coach and Sporting Director Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced they parted ways with Sporting Director Stephen Hogan and Head Coach James Chambers.

The club says both Hogan and Chambers contributed to the growth and success of the Switchbacks. They also said they were instrumental in the Switchbacks' 2024 USL Championship.

The Switchbacks also extended their gratitude for Hogan and Chambers for their dedication to the club.

The club says the search to replace Chambers has begun, and they will not be filling the Sporting Director position at this time.

The Switchbacks ended their season 10-7-13 following a loss to FC Tulsa on Saturday.

