Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Switchbacks FC parts ways with Head Coach and Sporting Director Tuesday

James Chambers
News5 Sports Multimedia Journalist Dante Williams
James Chambers
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced they parted ways with Sporting Director Stephen Hogan and Head Coach James Chambers.

The club says both Hogan and Chambers contributed to the growth and success of the Switchbacks. They also said they were instrumental in the Switchbacks' 2024 USL Championship.

The Switchbacks also extended their gratitude for Hogan and Chambers for their dedication to the club.

The club says the search to replace Chambers has begun, and they will not be filling the Sporting Director position at this time.

The Switchbacks ended their season 10-7-13 following a loss to FC Tulsa on Saturday.

___

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

Barbara Bowman from Delta, Colorado pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty filed against her.

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD