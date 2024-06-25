Switchbacks FC falls to New Mexico United on the road, unbeaten streak snapped

ALBUQUERQUE — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC had their unbeaten streak snapped by New Mexico United Saturday. The Switchbacks lost on the road by the final score of 1-0.

This was game the third game the Switchbacks played in seven days.

The Switchbacks had three shots on target in the game. They also had two big chances, five interceptions and won two of three tackles in the first half.

In the 13 minute of the match, Maalique Foster carried the ball from the center line through New Mexico's defense. Foster crossed the ball to Yosuke Hanya, who's shot soared just over the crossbar.

In the 63 minute, Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera made a diving save, hitting the ball away from the net with his fingertips.

In the final minute, New Mexico United capitalized on a penalty kick, breaking the 0-0 tie to ultimately win the game. The loss snapped the Switchbacks nine-game unbeaten streak.

To watch the match highlights, click here.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on Saturday to take on Monterey Bay Union. Click here for information on how you can watch the game.

