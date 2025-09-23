Switchbacks FC fall to Sacramento Republic FC Saturday at Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell against Sacramento Republic FC at Weidner Field on Saturday by a final score of 2-0.

The Switchbacks controlled 55.7% of possession, won four tackles and connected on 178 passes in the first half.

Switchbacks FC's goalie Christian Herrera made incredible saves in the first half, one of which happened in the eighth minute.

Sacramento then sent a ball into the box where it was deflected into the air. Sacramento's Russell Cicerone connected on a header, but Herrera reacted quickly and made the save.

In the 68', Sacramento's Jack Gurr played the ball to Lewis Jamieson, who fired a shot in the top-right corner, putting Sacramento on the board.

Sacramento scored again in the 84'. Jamieson delivered a pass to Cicerone, who broke free and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

The Switchbacks recorded eight shots and won four corners. The team also finished with 79% passing accuracy.

Defensively, the Switchbacks, recorded eight tackles and had seven interceptions.

The Switchbacks are back in action Wednesday at Weidner Field as they take on New Mexico United. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and the theme for the match is Game Night.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.