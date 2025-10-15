Switchbacks FC fall in road match against Charleston Battery

CHARLESTON, SC (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost on the road against Charleston Battery by the final score of 5-0.

Charleston Battery currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The match kicked off Saturday, but was postponed at halftime due to unsafe weather conditions.

Before the stoppage, Charleston Battery had a 3-0 lead thanks to a goal from Aaron Molloy in the seventh minute, one from MD Meyers in the 12th minute with an assist from Cal Jennings, and Emilio Ycaza scoring off a pass from Molloy 36 minutes in.

The match resumed Monday. Switchbacks FC had 44.8% possession, made seven interceptions and 22 recoveries in the second half, but couldn't get on the scoreboard.

Charleston Battery extended their lead as Nathan Dossantos scored in the 78th minute, and Viggo Ortiz found the back of the net five minutes later.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field for their final regular season home match Saturday against the Las Vegas Lights. Kickoff is at 6 p.m., and the theme of the game is Blackout Night.

