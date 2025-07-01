Switchbacks FC earn point, fall short in penalty kicks Saturday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned a point after falling short in penalty kicks against New Mexico United Saturday.

The match was part of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

New Mexico United scored first in the 24th minute when Luis Fernando delivered a quick pass into the six yard box to Thomas Amang, who sent the ball in the net.

The Switchbacks answered four minutes later when midfielder Anthony Fontana played the ball into the six yard box to forward Juan Tejada, who shot the ball between two defenders into the top left corner.

In the 34th minute, New Mexico United capitalized off a penalty kick as Talen Maples gave them a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

In the 65th minute, forward Jonas Fjeldberg, subbed on for Levonte Johnson. Fjeldberg moved the ball up the right side and delivered a pass into the box to Fontana, who buried the ball in the top right corner.

The match headed to penalties tied at 2-2.

Both sides saw their first two penalty shots saved. Forward Quenzi Huerman was the first to score in penalty kicks for the Switchbacks, slotting his kick into the right corner.

New Mexico United converted on their third attempt.

Next up for Switchbacks FC was defender Duke Lacroix, who slotted his penalty into the bottom right corner.

New Mexico United answered.

Midfielder Zach Zandi had his penalty shot saved. New Mexico United converted on their fifth attempt, taking a 3-2 penalty lead.

Defender Matt Mahoney took the final attempt for Switchbacks FC. His penalty kick hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out.

Switchbacks FC will battle Louisville City FC for the Independence Day Firework Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at Weidner Field. Due to blackout restrictions, News5 will not be streaming this game.

Following the Fourth of July matchup, the Switchbacks will hit the road to take on Birmingham Legion on Saturday, July 19. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

