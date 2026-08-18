Switchbacks FC comeback to win against Birmingham Legion FC Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Birmingham Legion FC 3-2 on Saturday at Weidner Field.

Birmingham Legion got the scoring started in the 24' when forward Nico Brown gained possession inside the box and shot the ball past Switchbacks goalkeeper Colin Shutler.

The Switchbacks tied the match just before halftime when forward Adrien Perez's free kick found defender Garven Metusala, who headed the ball past Birmingham Legion's goalkeeper Trevor McMullen into the back of the net.

In the 49', Brown was given a red card after a foul on Switchbacks defender Duke Lacroix. Birmingham Legion played the rest of the match with 10 men.

Birmingham Legion broke the tie in the 86' after a mistake defensively by the Switchbacks allowed midfielder Serge Ngoma to score.

The Switchbacks found an equalizer in the 90+5' after midfielder Tyreek Magee found Perez in the box, who put the ball in the back of the net to tie the match at 2-2.

Colorado Springs scored the game winner in the 90+9' when Perez's free kick deflected off Switchbacks defender Talen Maples. The ball fell to forward Juan Tejada, who directed it into the lower right corner for the win.

The Switchbacks will hit the road to take on Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. from Phoenix Rising FC Stadium in Arizona. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

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