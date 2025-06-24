Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Switchbacks fall short on the road against Lexington SC Friday

New Switchbacks Logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
New Switchbacks Logo
Posted

LEXINGTON, KY (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fought a tough battle, but fell short on the road against Lexington SC on Friday by the final score of 2-1.

In the first half, the Switchbacks had six shots inside the box, won five corners and held 65.2% possession.

In the 13th minute, Lexington SC's Xavier Zengue ran up the far side of the pitch, brought the ball towards the bottom edge of the box, and crossed it to Forster Ajago who flicked it into the net.

Down 1-0 heading into the second half, Lexington SC scored again the 52nd minute when Switchbacks defenseman Tyler Clegg went in for slide to block a shot, but ended up scoring an own goal.

Throughout the second half, the Switchbacks won nine tackles, made two interceptions and held a 81.9% passing accuracy. In the 74th minute, Switchbacks defenseman Matt Mahoney scored when forward Jonas Fjeldberg's shot was blocked and he found the rebound.

Mahoney faked a pass and shot the ball, giving the Switchbacks their only goal of the night.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field for a Jägermiester Cup Match against San Antonio FC on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site.

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD