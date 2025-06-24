Switchbacks fall short on the road against Lexington SC Friday

LEXINGTON, KY (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fought a tough battle, but fell short on the road against Lexington SC on Friday by the final score of 2-1.

In the first half, the Switchbacks had six shots inside the box, won five corners and held 65.2% possession.

In the 13th minute, Lexington SC's Xavier Zengue ran up the far side of the pitch, brought the ball towards the bottom edge of the box, and crossed it to Forster Ajago who flicked it into the net.

Down 1-0 heading into the second half, Lexington SC scored again the 52nd minute when Switchbacks defenseman Tyler Clegg went in for slide to block a shot, but ended up scoring an own goal.

Throughout the second half, the Switchbacks won nine tackles, made two interceptions and held a 81.9% passing accuracy. In the 74th minute, Switchbacks defenseman Matt Mahoney scored when forward Jonas Fjeldberg's shot was blocked and he found the rebound.

Mahoney faked a pass and shot the ball, giving the Switchbacks their only goal of the night.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field for a Jägermiester Cup Match against San Antonio FC on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

