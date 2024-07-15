Switchbacks fall on the road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost on the road to Birmingham Legion FC 2-1 on Saturday, July 13.

The Switchbacks took an early 1-0 lead over Birmingham. The goal was scored by #10 Zach Zandi, who scored in the 11 minute of the game when he slotted the ball past Birmingham's goalkeeper #18 Trevor Spangenberg.

Zandi scored his second goal of the season, and was assisted by #8 Jonas Fjeldberg, who provided his 1st assist of the season for the Switchbacks.

Through much of the first half, the Switchbacks dominated the game with over 55% possession, as it looked like they were going to head into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

However, Birmingham had other plans as they scored an equalizing goal off a rebounding shot late in the first half of stoppage time and tied the game up at 1-1 headed into halftime.

In the second half, the Switchbacks would put up another strong offensive effort, as they had eight more shots on goal.

However, that wasn't enough as they were held scoreless.

Late in the second half in the 85 minute, Birmingham took the lead as they scored off another rebounded shot.

The Switchbacks tried to find an equalizer in the last 15 minutes of the game, but were unable to do so as Birmingham finished the game with a 2-1 win.

Despite the loss, the Switchbacks are still unbeaten in eleven of their last thirteen matches as they currently sit in fifth place of in the Western Conference of the USL Championship.

The Switchbacks continue on the road for their next match on July 19 as they take on Louisville City FC, Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

On July 26, the Switchbacks return home to Weidner Field for Christmas in July as the team takes on the Las Vegas Lights. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Isaiah Downing





