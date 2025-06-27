Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Switchbacks fall against San Antonio FC in Jägermeister Cup match Wednesday

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks lost a tough battle against San Antonio FC on Wednesday by the final score of 2-0.

The match was held at Weidner Field as part of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

In the first half, Switchbacks FC had seven shots with two on target. The club held of passing accuracy of 86.3% with 14 crosses.

In the second half, the Switchbacks held an 82.3% passing accuracy and made seven crosses. A total of seven yellow cards were issued between both teams.

San Antonio scored their first goal in the 68th minute when Jimmy Merenda made a quick pass across the box to Luis Andres Paredes, who put the ball in the net.

Paredes scored again in the 89th minute with a shot from the left side of the box after a pass from Juan Agundelo.

The Switchbacks will be heading south to play against New Mexico United on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD