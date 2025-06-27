Switchbacks fall against San Antonio FC in Jägermeister Cup match Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks lost a tough battle against San Antonio FC on Wednesday by the final score of 2-0.

The match was held at Weidner Field as part of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

In the first half, Switchbacks FC had seven shots with two on target. The club held of passing accuracy of 86.3% with 14 crosses.

In the second half, the Switchbacks held an 82.3% passing accuracy and made seven crosses. A total of seven yellow cards were issued between both teams.

San Antonio scored their first goal in the 68th minute when Jimmy Merenda made a quick pass across the box to Luis Andres Paredes, who put the ball in the net.

Paredes scored again in the 89th minute with a shot from the left side of the box after a pass from Juan Agundelo.

The Switchbacks will be heading south to play against New Mexico United on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

