Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Switchbacks earn a draw against New Mexico United while on the road

Switchbacks vs New Mexico United
New Mexico United
Switchbacks vs New Mexico United
Posted
and last updated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAA) — Following last week's win against El Paso Locomotive FC, the Switchbacks fought a hard match against New Mexico United on Saturday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Twenty-two minutes in, New Mexico United's Marlon Vargas scored the first goal of the game, putting their team in the lead.

Feeling the pressure, Switchbacks' Isaiah Foster tried to score, but the ball hit the left side of the box and sent it right over to one of New Mexico's players.

In a surprising turn of events, the deflection from New Mexico sent the ball into their own goal, tying the game at 1-1.

Both teams failed to score in the second half, resulting in the draw.

The Switchbacks are on their way home and will be playing at Weidner Field on Saturday for a special Father's Day game against Oakland Roots SC.

Kickoff for the game on June 14 will be at 7 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

___

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD