Switchbacks earn a draw against New Mexico United while on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAA) — Following last week's win against El Paso Locomotive FC, the Switchbacks fought a hard match against New Mexico United on Saturday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Twenty-two minutes in, New Mexico United's Marlon Vargas scored the first goal of the game, putting their team in the lead.

Feeling the pressure, Switchbacks' Isaiah Foster tried to score, but the ball hit the left side of the box and sent it right over to one of New Mexico's players.

In a surprising turn of events, the deflection from New Mexico sent the ball into their own goal, tying the game at 1-1.

Both teams failed to score in the second half, resulting in the draw.

The Switchbacks are on their way home and will be playing at Weidner Field on Saturday for a special Father's Day game against Oakland Roots SC.

Kickoff for the game on June 14 will be at 7 p.m.

