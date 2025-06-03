Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC secure three points in win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC secured three points with a 1-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday in Texas.

In the first half, the Switchbacks had a passing accuracy of more than 80%. They recorded seven shots, breaking through in the 32' when Marco Micaletto found Quenzi Huerman for the lone goal of the match.

The Switchbacks stayed strong defensively, winning seven tackles and getting five interceptions. Goalkeeper Christian Herrera recorded his third clean sheet of the season.

Switchbacks FC stay on the road to take on New Mexico United on Saturday. They'll return to Weidner Field for Father's Day weekend for a match against Oakland Roots.

