Switchbacks draw with El Paso Locomotive for the second time this season

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the Switchbacks' first game of the season, they traveled to Texas to play El Paso, but finished the game with a 2-2 draw.

A rematch between the Switchbacks and El Paso Locomotive left the two teams with the same outcome as before...a draw.

With a strong start to the game, Switchbacks player Justin Dhillon scored the team's only point at the 11th minute.

El Paso didn't waste any time, though, with El Paso player Robert Coronado scoring less than two minutes later.

Neither team scored additional points during the game, but a series of yellow cards for the Switchbacks left them down a few players.

Regardless, El Paso was unable to score again.

The game finished 1-1.

In another week of back-to-back games, the Switchbacks will be heading to Texas for Wednesday's game against San Antonio FC. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, the Switchbacks are coming home to Weidner Field to play against Phoenix Rising FC. The game's theme is 'Galactic Night.' Doors open at 6:00 p.m., but the game begins at 7:00 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

