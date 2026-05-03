Switchbacks draw against San Antonio FC while on the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — While on the road, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned a draw against San Antonio FC, ending the game with a final score of 3-3.

Despite the result, the Switchbacks were first to score in the 25th minute, after Yosuke Hanya intercepted the ball from San Antonio.

San Antonio was able to score in the 34th minute, ending the first half of the game 1-1.

Immediately after halftime, in the 46th minute, Sadam Masereka was able to get the ball past San Antonio's goalkeeper, regaining the lead.

The Texas team was able to score again, despite pressure from the Switchbacks.

Towards the end of the game, San Antonio scored another goal, but Switchbacks were able to equalize the game.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks will be back home at Weidner Field to take on Orange County SC. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

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