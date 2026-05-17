Switchbacks dominate New Mexico United in Prinx Tires USL Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Home at Weidner Field, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC dominated New Mexico United in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday.

In a major display of talent, the Switchbacks scored three goals in 15 minutes before halftime.

The first was in the 31st minute by Jonas Fjeldberg, after he was able to redirect the ball past New Mexico's goalkeeper.

The second was just three minutes later in the 34th minute, when Yosuke Hanya and Jonas Fjeldberg passed the ball back and forth before Hanya drove it into the box.

In the 45th minute, the Switchbacks scored their third goal in the first half. Fjeldberg perfectly rebounded the ball and sent it into the top of the net.

Switchbacks solidified their win with the fourth and final goal of the game in the 81st minute, when Sadam Masereka passed it to Aidan Rocha, who "calmly" tapped the ball into the goal.

New Mexico didn't score once, earning the Switchbacks a 4-0 win.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will head to Nevada to play Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.

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