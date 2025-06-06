Staying the course: Switchbacks’ Quenzi Huerman's journey to the pros

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Switchbacks' second-year player Quenzi Huerman took advantage of the years he was able to develop before achieving success.

Huerman began his collegiate career at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a NCAA Division II school in the Sunshine State Conference. He spent two seasons there and earned the conference player of the year award before deciding to transfer.

The next season, he found himself at Seton Hall, a NCAA Division I program in the Big East Conference. On the pitch, he scored seven goals in 18 games and was named to the first team all conference.

Transferring one more time for his graduate seasons, he landed at the University of North Carolina.

In 20 games with the Tar Heels, he netted 10 goals and seven assist. Huerman earned first team all honors for the Atlantic Coast Conference and became the 50th player in UNC history to be named an All-American.

Huerman spent two seasons in the USL League Two, playing for Asheville City SC. He was named the USL League Two South Central Division player of the year.

In January of 2024, he signed his first professional contract with the Switchbacks. Still with some room to grow and develop as a player, he contributed to the clubs championship and was brought back for a second season.

The club took notice to his potential, but specified that they still wanted more, wanting Huerman to “establish himself in the lineup” and dictate games. As a result, he is still putting in the extra work and doing things like staying after practice to train more.

Seeing his growth in real time, Huerman scored the game winning goal for the Switchbacks as they defeated EL Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 in their most recent match.

