Kickin' it with the Switchbacks: Messages to the Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell to New Mexico United 2-1 on Wednesday night. This was their 10th loss of the season, with their overall record 8-7-10.

Despite a losing record, Switchbacks fans are hopeful the team can make the playoffs. These are a few of the messages they want to send to the team.

“I would tell them, even if they seem impossible, that doesn't mean they aren't,” said fifth grader Brent Doran.

“Keep fighting. We're right there. We're right above the line. We can do it. We can do a back-to-back win if we just push a little harder,” said Cassie Bishop.

“Hey, you've been in rough situations before. Hold out strong and you'll finish out good,” said season ticket holder Austin Stegman.

“Keep grinding. Keep doing what you're doing. You know, you guys have become a lot better over the season,” said Joseph Overstreet.

“The fans are behind them, right? You know, win or lose, we're out here, we're cheering them on. And I think the guys know that. They always play hard. So it's, yeah, it's going to be an exciting finish to the year,” said Kyle.

This upcoming Saturday, the Switchbacks will host Hartford Athletic at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

