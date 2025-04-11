Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Introducing Garven Métusala

COLORADO SPRINGS — After winning the 2024 United Soccer League championship, the Switchbacks added 10 new players to the roster. One of those players is Garven Métusala.
Métusala joins the Switchbacks after playing in the Canadian Premier League where he won two championships. He says he decided to sign with the Switchbacks because he feels the club has a wining mentality and he always wants to be apart of a winning team.
He shared with News5 what he was excited for before coming to Colorado Springs and what has been his favorite part about living in the city.
