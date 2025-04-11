Watch Now
Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Introducing Garven Métusala

The Switchbacks have added 10 new players to this years roster. This week on Kickin' it with the Switchbacks, we introduce you to one of those players, Garven Métusala.
COLORADO SPRINGS — After winning the 2024 United Soccer League championship, the Switchbacks added 10 new players to the roster. One of those players is Garven Métusala.

Métusala joins the Switchbacks after playing in the Canadian Premier League where he won two championships. He says he decided to sign with the Switchbacks because he feels the club has a wining mentality and he always wants to be apart of a winning team.

He shared with News5 what he was excited for before coming to Colorado Springs and what has been his favorite part about living in the city.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD