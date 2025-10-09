Kickin' it with the Switchbacks: International Switchbacks stars share how they adapted to US soccer culture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are made up of some of the best soccer players from all over the world, including Jonas Fieldberg from Norway and Juan Tejada from Panama.

Growing up outside of Oslo, Norway, Fieldberg says his love for soccer was passed on from his dad.

"I started playing soccer when I was four. I've always been around soccer because my dad was a coach for our local team," Fieldberg said.

Fieldberg made the team his dad coached when he was just 15 years old, beginning his career in the sport.

"So, it was always going to be the natural path for me to at least play soccer to a certain level," said Fieldberg.

Wanting a challenge, Fieldberg left his home country and flew to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, where he played soccer for four seasons, earning 22 goals and 21 assists. But Fieldberg says playing in the United States was not what he thought it would be.

"The level that I thought I was going to come into to compared to what I actually came into was a lot higher than I expected," said Fieldberg.

The Norwegian forward discovered American soccer demanded different skills than what he was used to back home.

"It's a completely different game. It's not as technical in college as it was back in Norway, but the tireless running, things like that, like the fact that they stop the clock when the ball is out was very unfamiliar to me," said Fieldberg.

He says being just a technical player wasn't cutting it in the states.

"So, I really had to just get a lot more physical than what I was," said Fieldberg.

Adapting his play paid off. Fieldberg is now in his third season with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

"I love it here, like the fans are unbelievable," said Fieldberg.

Teammate and good friend Juan Tejada also came to the U.S. to pursue soccer.

"I grew up in Panama. It's Central America, very warm place, very humid," said Tejada.

The Panamanian player also noticed how the game of soccer changed when he began playing in America.

"The big difference... here... there's a lot more seriousness towards the athlete, like doing the extra gym, the extra fitness, the extra nutrition, all of this stuff I learned when I came here, when I moved, and it's helped me a lot," said Tejada.

Tejada says he goes back to Panama to visit family and friends whenever he can, and when he is home, he is playing soccer.

"Everybody just comes together Friday, Saturday and play together and that's something that I really love and I really miss," Tejada said.

For Fieldberg, he says he always tries to make it home back to Norway to spend Christmas with his family.

With just a few games left, the Switchbacks' regular season is wrapping up. Their next match is Saturday on the road against the Charleston Battery.

