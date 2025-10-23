Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Can the defending champs secure their playoff spot, big stakes this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will fight for a playoff spot in their final regular season match.

The defending champions are one win away from securing their playoff berth as they prepare for their final regular season game against FC Tulsa this Saturday.

Head Coach James Chambers said the team has put their destiny back in their own hands heading into the crucial away game at 6 p.m.

"I think obviously the game this weekend, we're looking to go and win... We've been able to put our destiny back in our own hands," said Chambers.

The stakes couldn't be higher for the Switchbacks, who need just one victory to punch their ticket to the playoffs and keep their championship defense alive.

"Look, it's not a playoff game on paper, but it's a playoff type of game and a mentality. We know that we need to win," said Chambers.

The coach said once teams reach the playoffs, the competition becomes extremely tight, though he remains confident in his squad's commitment.

"Once you're in (the) playoffs, all the teams are extremely good. It's very tight, obviously home field advantage does help, but if you have to go on the road, well then you have to go on the road, and nobody said retaining this championship was going to be easy," said Chambers.

Chambers said this it has been a season of highs and lows.

"We've had a lot of difficult moments and come through them as a group and a lot of good performances that haven't led the results, but the players have stayed through to the process and kept pushing and focused on the task at hand," said Chambers.

Despite the ups and downs, Chambers said there is no doubt his players have kept there eye on the ball.

"It's not a group that you can say is a lack of effort. You can't throw it at them. They are committed to their profession and hopefully that gets us through with the weekend," said Chambers.

The Switchbacks hit the road to face FC Tulsa on Saturday at 6 p.m. in what could be the most important 90 minutes of their season.

___

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.