Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: A trivia game tests how well they know their teammates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — How well do you know Colorado Springs? In this week's Kickin’ It with the Switchbacks, we tested a few players with trivia questions about our city and their teammates.



Trivia:

COLORADO SPRINGS QUESTIONS:

The most popular park in Colorado Springs is called, “Garden of the what?”

Answer: GODS.

TRUE OR FALSE: Colorado Springs is the windiest city in Colorado

Answer: FALSE

Which world-class attraction came to Colorado Springs in 2019 and is a neighbor to the Weidner Field?

Answer: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

What is Colorado Springs nickname? ______ City USA?

Answer: Olympic

Which popular landmark in Colorado Springs was named for the way its slopes reflect the sun?

Answer: Pikes Peak

Which classic American Song was inspired by Pikes Peak?

Answer: America the Beautiful

Who founded Colorado Springs?

Answer: General William Jackson Palmer

The famous zoo here is at the base of what mountain?

Answer: Cheyenne Mountain

The annual hot air balloon festival that takes place every year at Memorial Park is called what?

Answer: Labor Day Lift Off

How many military bases are located in or just outside Colorado Springs?

Answer: Five

What is the Colorado Springs area code?

Answer: 719

TRUE OR FALSE: Colorado Springs was called "the city of millionaires,” because of the Gold Rush?

Answer: TRUE

TRUE OR FALSE: Weidner Field is the highest altitude stadium in American soccer?

Answer: TRUE

What year did Weidner Field open?

Answer: 2021

How many people does this stadium seat?

Answer: 8,000

Before Weidner Field, the Switchbacks' old stadium was called what?

Answer: Sand Creek Stadium

SWITCHBACKS QUESTIONS:

What year was the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC founded?

Answer: 2014

What is the average age of the current Switchbacks players?

Answer: 26 years old

Which Switchbacks has scored the most goals this season?

Answer: Justin Dhillon

How many has that player scored?

Answer: Five

How tall is teammate Isiah Foster?

Answer: 6'

Which player’s hometown is Montréal, Canada?

Answer: Garven Métusala

Which one of your teammates played for Syracuse and won the NCAA Division I National Championship with them?

Answer: Levonte Johnson

In what year did the Switchbacks make their first playoff appearance?

Answer: 2015

When the Switchbacks won the 2024 championship, what was the final score?

Answer: 3-0

Name one player who scored a goal in that championship game?

Answer: Juan Tejada, Jairo Henriquez, and Ronaldo Damus

How many seasons has Christian Herrera played for the Switchbacks?

Answer: Four

Herrera was the number one goalkeeper last season with 13 clean sheets. Did he have OVER or UNDER 100 saves?

Answer: Under with 98 saves.

Before coming to the Switchbacks, which teammate recently played for Indy Eleven?

Answer: Jonas Fjeldberg

How many games this season have ended in no goals conceded or clean sheets?

Answer: Two

How many games this season have ended in a tie or draw?

Answer: Five

Is Matt Real, left or right footed?

Answer: Left

Juan Tejada is from Central America, what Central American city?

Answer: Panama City, Panama

***Some of the answers may change as the season continues.***

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.