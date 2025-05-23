Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: A trivia game tests how well they know their teammates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — How well do you know Colorado Springs? In this week's Kickin’ It with the Switchbacks, we tested a few players with trivia questions about our city and their teammates.
Trivia:
COLORADO SPRINGS QUESTIONS:
The most popular park in Colorado Springs is called, “Garden of the what?”
Answer: GODS.
TRUE OR FALSE: Colorado Springs is the windiest city in Colorado
Answer: FALSE
Which world-class attraction came to Colorado Springs in 2019 and is a neighbor to the Weidner Field?
Answer: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
What is Colorado Springs nickname? ______ City USA?
Answer: Olympic
Which popular landmark in Colorado Springs was named for the way its slopes reflect the sun?
Answer: Pikes Peak
Which classic American Song was inspired by Pikes Peak?
Answer: America the Beautiful
Who founded Colorado Springs?
Answer: General William Jackson Palmer
The famous zoo here is at the base of what mountain?
Answer: Cheyenne Mountain
The annual hot air balloon festival that takes place every year at Memorial Park is called what?
Answer: Labor Day Lift Off
How many military bases are located in or just outside Colorado Springs?
Answer: Five
What is the Colorado Springs area code?
Answer: 719
TRUE OR FALSE: Colorado Springs was called "the city of millionaires,” because of the Gold Rush?
Answer: TRUE
TRUE OR FALSE: Weidner Field is the highest altitude stadium in American soccer?
Answer: TRUE
What year did Weidner Field open?
Answer: 2021
How many people does this stadium seat?
Answer: 8,000
Before Weidner Field, the Switchbacks' old stadium was called what?
Answer: Sand Creek Stadium
SWITCHBACKS QUESTIONS:
What year was the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC founded?
Answer: 2014
What is the average age of the current Switchbacks players?
Answer: 26 years old
Which Switchbacks has scored the most goals this season?
Answer: Justin Dhillon
How many has that player scored?
Answer: Five
How tall is teammate Isiah Foster?
Answer: 6'
Which player’s hometown is Montréal, Canada?
Answer: Garven Métusala
Which one of your teammates played for Syracuse and won the NCAA Division I National Championship with them?
Answer: Levonte Johnson
In what year did the Switchbacks make their first playoff appearance?
Answer: 2015
When the Switchbacks won the 2024 championship, what was the final score?
Answer: 3-0
Name one player who scored a goal in that championship game?
Answer: Juan Tejada, Jairo Henriquez, and Ronaldo Damus
How many seasons has Christian Herrera played for the Switchbacks?
Answer: Four
Herrera was the number one goalkeeper last season with 13 clean sheets. Did he have OVER or UNDER 100 saves?
Answer: Under with 98 saves.
Before coming to the Switchbacks, which teammate recently played for Indy Eleven?
Answer: Jonas Fjeldberg
How many games this season have ended in no goals conceded or clean sheets?
Answer: Two
How many games this season have ended in a tie or draw?
Answer: Five
Is Matt Real, left or right footed?
Answer: Left
Juan Tejada is from Central America, what Central American city?
Answer: Panama City, Panama
***Some of the answers may change as the season continues.***
___
