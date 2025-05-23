Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: A trivia game tests how well they know their teammates

The Switchbacks are tested on how well they know Colorado Springs and their teammates in a fun trivia game.
Kickin’ It with the Switchbacks
Eleanor Sheahan
Kickin’ It with the Switchbacks
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — How well do you know Colorado Springs? In this week's Kickin’ It with the Switchbacks, we tested a few players with trivia questions about our city and their teammates.

Trivia:

COLORADO SPRINGS QUESTIONS: 

The most popular park in Colorado Springs is called, “Garden of the what?”
Answer: GODS. 

TRUE OR FALSE: Colorado Springs is the windiest city in Colorado
Answer: FALSE

Which world-class attraction came to Colorado Springs in 2019 and is a neighbor to the Weidner Field?
Answer: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

What is Colorado Springs nickname? ______ City USA?
Answer: Olympic 

Which popular landmark in Colorado Springs was named for the way its slopes reflect the sun?
Answer: Pikes Peak 

Which classic American Song was inspired by Pikes Peak?
Answer: America the Beautiful 

Who founded Colorado Springs?
Answer: General William Jackson Palmer 

The famous zoo here is at the base of what mountain?
Answer: Cheyenne Mountain

The annual hot air balloon festival that takes place every year at Memorial Park is called what?
Answer: Labor Day Lift Off

How many military bases are located in or just outside Colorado Springs?
Answer: Five

What is the Colorado Springs area code?
Answer: 719

TRUE OR FALSE: Colorado Springs was called "the city of millionaires,” because of the Gold Rush?
Answer: TRUE

TRUE OR FALSE: Weidner Field is the highest altitude stadium in American soccer?
Answer: TRUE

What year did Weidner Field open?
Answer: 2021 

How many people does this stadium seat?
Answer: 8,000

Before Weidner Field, the Switchbacks' old stadium was called what?
Answer: Sand Creek Stadium

SWITCHBACKS QUESTIONS: 

What year was the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC founded?
Answer: 2014 

What is the average age of the current Switchbacks players?
Answer: 26 years old

Which Switchbacks has scored the most goals this season?
Answer: Justin Dhillon

How many has that player scored?
Answer: Five

How tall is teammate Isiah Foster?
Answer: 6'

Which player’s hometown is Montréal, Canada?
Answer: Garven Métusala

Which one of your teammates played for Syracuse and won the NCAA Division I National Championship with them?
Answer: Levonte Johnson

In what year did the Switchbacks make their first playoff appearance?
Answer: 2015

When the Switchbacks won the 2024 championship, what was the final score?
Answer: 3-0

Name one player who scored a goal in that championship game?
Answer: Juan Tejada, Jairo Henriquez, and Ronaldo Damus

How many seasons has Christian Herrera played for the Switchbacks?
Answer: Four

Herrera was the number one goalkeeper last season with 13 clean sheets. Did he have OVER or UNDER 100 saves?
Answer: Under with 98 saves. 

Before coming to the Switchbacks, which teammate recently played for Indy Eleven?
Answer: Jonas Fjeldberg

How many games this season have ended in no goals conceded or clean sheets?
Answer: Two

How many games this season have ended in a tie or draw?
Answer: Five

Is Matt Real, left or right footed?
Answer: Left

Juan Tejada is from Central America, what Central American city?
Answer: Panama City, Panama

***Some of the answers may change as the season continues.***

___



The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation.

The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD