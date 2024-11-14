Colorado Springs Switchbacks prepare for Saturday's Western Conference Finals

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are still kicking as the club continues to make history. Following their 2 to 1 win over Orange County last Saturday, the Switchbacks will host the Western Conference Finals for the first time this Saturday, taking on the Las Vegas Lights.

The two teams tied each other in both of their regular season matchups.

This is the second time in three seasons the Switchbacks have made it to the conference finals. Head Coach James Chambers is confident the group will be able to take it one step further this year.

"I think this group has shown numerous ways to win," said Coach Chambers. "I think they've shown a lot of character and a lot of resilience. They've shown loads and loads of traits that put us in a good position to do that and I'll almost lean on what we've gone through throughout the whole season. But, ultimately their willing to do anything to win. They're not about just wanting to win and that's a big difference for me."

The Western Conference Finals Match will kick off at Weidner Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.

