Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC names Alan McCann as new head coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC named Alan McCann as their new head coach on Tuesday. This comes after the club parted ways with former coach James Chambers and Sporting Director Stephen Hogan earlier this month.

In 2018 and 2019, McCann served as the head coach of Reading United, Philadelphia Union's USL Two affiliate. While coaching, he guided the team to the following:



a 28-3-5 record

back-to-back division titles

back-to-back conference titles

consecutive appearances in the USL Two Final

McCann also earned Coach of the Year honors in both seasons. He also served as a Scouting Director for the league.

In February, 2021, McCann joined the Switchbacks as a Performance & Technical Analyst. The club says McCann was later promoted to Technical Director and Assistant Coach.

According to the club, McCann also played a pivotal role in the Switchbacks USL Championship last year.

McCann released the following statement regarding his hiring:

“It is a huge honor for me and the rest of the staff to be given this opportunity. We’re incredibly grateful for the trust our ownership and Brad Estes have placed in us. We have been able to achieve a few moments of club history throughout our time here. The immediate goal is to inject new energy to bring more of these moments to the city consistently. We have a committed core group of returning players and have added some new, exciting key pieces already. We’re looking forward to continuing the hard work in the off-season so that we can hit the ground running for the 2026 season.” Colorado Springs Switchbacks Head Coach Alan McCann

___

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents. Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.