Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC names Alan McCann as new head coach

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have named a new coach.
Alan McCann
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC named Alan McCann as their new head coach on Tuesday. This comes after the club parted ways with former coach James Chambers and Sporting Director Stephen Hogan earlier this month.

In 2018 and 2019, McCann served as the head coach of Reading United, Philadelphia Union's USL Two affiliate. While coaching, he guided the team to the following:

  • a 28-3-5 record
  • back-to-back division titles
  • back-to-back conference titles
  • consecutive appearances in the USL Two Final

McCann also earned Coach of the Year honors in both seasons. He also served as a Scouting Director for the league.

In February, 2021, McCann joined the Switchbacks as a Performance & Technical Analyst. The club says McCann was later promoted to Technical Director and Assistant Coach.

According to the club, McCann also played a pivotal role in the Switchbacks USL Championship last year.

McCann released the following statement regarding his hiring:

“It is a huge honor for me and the rest of the staff to be given this opportunity. We’re incredibly grateful for the trust our ownership and Brad Estes have placed in us. We have been able to achieve a few moments of club history throughout our time here. The immediate goal is to inject new energy to bring more of these moments to the city consistently. We have a committed core group of returning players and have added some new, exciting key pieces already. We’re looking forward to continuing the hard work in the off-season so that we can hit the ground running for the 2026 season.”
Colorado Springs Switchbacks Head Coach Alan McCann

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD