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Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fall to Orange County SC for first loss of the season

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2026 Training
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2026 Training
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IRVINE, Cali. (KOAA) — On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC went on the road to take on Orange County SC.

While the team played well, they fell to Orange County with a 1-0 loss.

Despite the Switchbacks creating pressure throughout both halves of the game, they were unable to score.

They completed 286 accurate passes, made 12 shots, and pushed with 63 entries into the final third. Defensively, they recorded 14 interceptions and won six tackles.

Orange County's Tyson Epsy scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will be heading south to take on New Mexico United at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.
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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER