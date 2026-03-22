Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fall to Orange County SC for first loss of the season

IRVINE, Cali. (KOAA) — On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC went on the road to take on Orange County SC.

While the team played well, they fell to Orange County with a 1-0 loss.

Despite the Switchbacks creating pressure throughout both halves of the game, they were unable to score.

They completed 286 accurate passes, made 12 shots, and pushed with 63 entries into the final third. Defensively, they recorded 14 interceptions and won six tackles.

Orange County's Tyson Epsy scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will be heading south to take on New Mexico United at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.

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