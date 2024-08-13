Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fall on the road against North Carolina FC

CARY, N.C. — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost a tough battle on the road Saturday against North Carolina FC.

North Carolina FC, the newest member of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship won the contest 4-1.

Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera made an excellent save in the 21' jumping up to punch a shot from North Carolina FC's Oalex Anderson away from the net.

In the 40' Anderson got the scoring started, heading in a cross from teammate Michael Maldonado.

North Carolina FC would start the second half right where they left off as Evan Conway jumped over a sliding Herrera to score a goal.

The Switchbacks would respond in the 57' when Maalique Foster battled past three defenders to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

North Carolina FC answered in the 78' as Anderson would score his second goal of the match. They would get their fourth goal in the 90+5' when Jaden Servania's cross found Rodrigo Da Costa.

The Switchbacks continue their road trip next Saturday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Switchbacks FC will return home Saturday, August 24 to take on New Mexico United.

